Joel Kiviranta News: Helps out on empty-netter

Kiviranta logged an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Kiviranta earned his first assist since Dec. 8 versus the Devils. While he hasn't been playmaking lately, he has five goals over the last five games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, three assists, 49 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-8 rating through 38 appearances. He has primarily served in a third-line role this season, and while he's already earned a career year, his offense is likely to be limited.