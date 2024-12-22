Joel Kiviranta News: Natural hat trick in win

Kiviranta recorded a natural hat trick and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Kiviranta had the last three goals of the game, two of which were empty-netters. The winger has scored five times over the last three contests, giving him career highs with 10 goals and 12 points in just 36 outings this season. He's added 46 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-7 rating. Kiviranta typically doesn't have a lot of scoring upside, but he's worth a look in deep formats as long as he's wielding a hot stick.