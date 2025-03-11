Fantasy Hockey
Joel Kiviranta News: Nets empty-netter Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Kiviranta scored an empty-netter in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kiviranta has found the back of the net in each of the Avalanche's last three games, but perhaps what's even more impressive is the fact that he's found the twine with his last three shots on goal. The 28-year-old winger has 14 goals and 20 total points in 65 contests this season, but he's trending in the right direction of late after cracking the scoresheet in four of his last five outings.

