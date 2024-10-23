Fantasy Hockey
Joel Kiviranta News: Pots two in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Kiviranta scored two even-strength goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Kiviranta started the scoring in the opening frame before redirecting a Cale Makar shot into the back of the net to give Colorado a one-goal lead in the second period. Kiviranta added four shots, two PIM, one block and a plus-2 rating in 14:51 of ice time. The Finnish forward has three markers in his last two games, but he's yet to register an assist this season. Kiviranta is filling a fourth-line role and serving as a penalty killer.

Joel Kiviranta
Colorado Avalanche
