Joel Kiviranta News: Sets tone with early shortie

Kiviranta scored a shorthanded goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Kiviranta ended a nine-game goal drought with the tally at 4:19 of the first period. In that stretch, he added just one assist. The 28-year-old winger continues to fill a bottom-six role as a physical presence and penalty killer. Kiviranta is up to 12 goals, 18 points, 65 shots on net, 90 hits and a plus-9 rating through 63 appearances this season.