Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joel Kiviranta headshot

Joel Kiviranta News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Kiviranta scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Kiviranta scored the Avalanche's second goal, giving them some momentum in a massive comeback win. The tally snapped a nine-game point drought for the winger, who had just one assist in all of November. He's at five goals, one helper, 32 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances, playing primarily in a bottom-six role.

Joel Kiviranta
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now