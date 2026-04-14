Joel Nystrom News: Called up Tuesday

Nystrom was recalled from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Nystrom has made 37 appearances for the Hurricanes this year, racking up a goal, eight assists, 21 blocked shots and nine hits while averaging 15:10 of ice time. He'll rejoin the NHL club to provide additional depth ahead of Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, and he's a candidate to enter the lineup if the Hurricanes continue to rest some of their key contributors.