Joey Anderson News: Not adding offense

Anderson has just one assist through his first 12 appearances this season.

Anderson earned that helper Oct. 17 versus the Sharks, then missed the next game due to an illness. He spent nine games out of the lineup, followed by a stretch of seven straight contests in action before sitting out Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars. Head coach Luke Richardson hasn't been afraid to scratch virtually anyone this season, so Anderson will need to step up his game the next time he draws in. He's added 13 shots on net, nine hits and nine blocked shots, but it's a disappointing level of production after he had 17 points, 57 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 55 outings in 2023-24.