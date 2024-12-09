Fantasy Hockey
Joey Anderson headshot

Joey Anderson News: Remaining with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Anderson is expected to remain with the team after clearing waivers Monday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Anderson has one assist, 13 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and nine hits over 12 appearances with the Blackhawks this season. Chicago has an unspecified game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Rangers, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, which could put Anderson in the lineup if a forward is unavailable.

Joey Anderson
Chicago Blackhawks
