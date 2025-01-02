Joey Anderson News: Sent to minors

Anderson was assigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Anderson remained with Chicago after clearing waivers in early December, and he made six appearances for the club since then. He recorded four blocked shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating, and he was held without a point while averaging 7:59 of ice time. He'll be sent down after the Blackhawks recalled Colton Dach on Thursday.