Joey Anderson headshot

Joey Anderson News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Anderson was assigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Anderson remained with Chicago after clearing waivers in early December, and he made six appearances for the club since then. He recorded four blocked shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating, and he was held without a point while averaging 7:59 of ice time. He'll be sent down after the Blackhawks recalled Colton Dach on Thursday.

Joey Anderson
Chicago Blackhawks
