Joey Daccord Injury: Being evaluated

Daccord missed Friday's practice and is being evaluated due to an undisclosed injury, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Benton added that Daccord was sore after stopping 32 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout win over Vegas on Thursday. The 29-year-old Daccord has a 20-20-6 record, 3.03 GAA and .896 save percentage in 47 appearances this season. Seattle might find itself without Daccord, Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Matt Murray (personal) for Saturday's home game against Calgary. In that scenario, Niklas Kokko would probably get the start, and the Kraken would need to recall another goaltender to serve as the understudy.