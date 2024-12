Daccord (illness) won't be available Sunday against the Rangers, Piper Shaw of Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Philipp Grubauer will get the starting nod in New York on Sunday with Daccord sidelined. The 28-year-old Daccord has had a good season thus far, going 12-6-1 with a .913 save percentage. He'll look to return ahead of Tuesday's home matchup with the Panthers.