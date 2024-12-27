Joey Daccord Injury: Not available Saturday

Daccord will not play Saturday versus the Canucks due to an undisclosed injury, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord reportedly sustained the injury during last Sunday's game versus the Avalanche. Ales Stezka was called up from AHL Coachella Valley on Friday, but it'll likely be Philipp Grubauer who tends the twine in Vancouver. Daccord's next chance to play is Monday against Utah.