Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Daccord will not play Saturday versus the Canucks due to an undisclosed injury, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord reportedly sustained the injury during last Sunday's game versus the Avalanche. Ales Stezka was called up from AHL Coachella Valley on Friday, but it'll likely be Philipp Grubauer who tends the twine in Vancouver. Daccord's next chance to play is Monday against Utah.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
