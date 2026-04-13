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Joey Daccord Injury: Not suiting up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Daccord (lower body) is unavailable for Monday's home matchup versus the Kings, according to Sound of Hockey.

Philipp Grubauer is also not an option for Monday's game, so Niklas Kokko will get the start, while Victor Ostman, who was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday, will be the backup. It's currently unclear if Daccord will be sidelined for the rest of 2025-26. The Kraken have two more games remaining after Monday -- Wednesday in Vegas and Thursday in Colorado.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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