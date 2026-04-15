Joey Daccord Injury: Out of lineup again
Daccord (lower body) won't suit up versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Daccord will miss his third straight game, and it is looking unlikely that he will return before the end of the campaign. The Kraken have one remaining game on the 2025-26 schedule, a road matchup against the Avalanche on Thursday.
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