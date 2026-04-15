Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord Injury: Out of lineup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 7:22pm

Daccord (lower body) won't suit up versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Daccord will miss his third straight game, and it is looking unlikely that he will return before the end of the campaign. The Kraken have one remaining game on the 2025-26 schedule, a road matchup against the Avalanche on Thursday.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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