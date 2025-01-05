Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Daccord was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Daccord hasn't played since Dec. 22 while dealing with an upper-body injury, and the Kraken will give him some time to recover while on injured reserve. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but Philipp Grubauer should continue to serve as Seattle's primary netminder, while Ales Stezka will be available as a reserve while Daccord is sidelined.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now