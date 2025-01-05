Joey Daccord Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Daccord was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Daccord hasn't played since Dec. 22 while dealing with an upper-body injury, and the Kraken will give him some time to recover while on injured reserve. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but Philipp Grubauer should continue to serve as Seattle's primary netminder, while Ales Stezka will be available as a reserve while Daccord is sidelined.