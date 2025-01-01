Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 1:48pm

Daccord (upper body) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and will probably miss Thursday's home game against Vancouver, according to Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Daccord is dealing with a lingering injury and is still regarded as day-to-day. He hasn't played between the pipes since Dec. 22. Ales Stezka is with the Kraken and will likely serve as Philipp Grubauer's understudy Thursday.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
