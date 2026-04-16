Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord Injury: Slated to be out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Daccord (lower body) is not expected to play Thursday versus the Avalanche.

Head coach Lane Lambert hinted that Victor Ostman would start, and that makes it likely Daccord will not be in uniform since Ostman is up with the big club under emergency conditions. Daccord will end the season at 20-20-6 with a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage, his worst numbers in three years as a starter for the Kraken.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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