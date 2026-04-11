Joey Daccord Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Daccord (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup against Calgary.
The Kraken recalled Victor Ostman from AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday under emergency conditions. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) unlikely to be available, Seattle could dress Niklas Kokko and Ostman as its goalies against the Flames on Saturday.
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