Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Daccord (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup against Calgary.

The Kraken recalled Victor Ostman from AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday under emergency conditions. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) unlikely to be available, Seattle could dress Niklas Kokko and Ostman as its goalies against the Flames on Saturday.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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