Joey Daccord Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Daccord (upper body) likely won't be available for Monday's home game against Utah, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Daccord skated by himself before Sunday's practice after missing Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Vancouver. He has a 12-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. Philipp Grubauer will probably start against Utah, while Ales Stezka will assume the backup role.