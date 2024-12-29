Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Daccord (upper body) likely won't be available for Monday's home game against Utah, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Daccord skated by himself before Sunday's practice after missing Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Vancouver. He has a 12-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. Philipp Grubauer will probably start against Utah, while Ales Stezka will assume the backup role.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now