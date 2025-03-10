Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord News: Allows three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Daccord stopped 20 shots on 23 attempts in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Daccord kept Seattle's net tidy through the first period before allowing three goals in the final two frames, including two in the first three minutes of the second period. The 28-year-old goaltender now has a 21-18-3 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.65 GAA. Daccord has lost four of his last five appearances as Seattle has struggled as a team overall. The Kraken have relied on Daccord in net heavily this season, which gives him good value in fantasy due to the frequency he is active in lineups. Daccord's next opportunity to take the ice is Wednesday at home against the Canadiens.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
