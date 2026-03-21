Joey Daccord News: Beaten four times
Daccord stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal he allowed was an empty-netter.
Daccord has been struggling lately and has dropped five of his last six starts, although this outing marked just the second time he's allowed more than three goals in that span. Daccord has gone 3-6-0 since the Olympic break, but he has allowed four or more goals just three times in those nine contests. On the season, the 29-year-old owns a 2.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 42 appearances. He's done a solid job and seems to have a leg up on the No. 1 role over Philipp Grubauer.
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