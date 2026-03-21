Joey Daccord News: Beaten four times in loss
Daccord stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Daccord has been struggling lately and has dropped five of his last six outings. He has gone 3-6-0 since the Olympic break, but he has surrendered four or more goals just three times in those contests. On the season, the 29-year-old owns a 2.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 42 appearances. He's done a solid job and seems to have reclaimed the No. 1 goaltender role for the Krakne.
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