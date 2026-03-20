Joey Daccord News: Beaten twice in loss
Daccord stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators. The third goal he allowed was an empty-netter.
Daccord was beaten once in the first period and once more in the second. By the time the Predators closed out the scoring with Filip Forsberg's third goal, Daccord was already on the bench as Seattle was pushing forward for a late equalizer with an extra attacker. Daccord has posted a save percentage of at least .920 in his last two appearances, and he should continue to have a slight edge in terms of playing time over Philipp Grubauer.
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