Joey Daccord News: Between pipes Saturday

Daccord will start on the road versus the Oilers on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Daccord will start for the fifth time in seven games, having gone 2-1-1 with 12 goals allowed over his previous four starts. The Oilers are usually a tough matchup -- Daccord has already lost to them once this year, allowing three goals on 30 shots in a Jan. 27 game. However, Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body) won't play in Saturday's matchup, leaving the Oilers' offense significantly shorthanded.