Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Between road pipes against Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Daccord will serve as the starting netminder during Sunday's road game against Colorado, Emerald City Hockey reports.

Daccord has made five starts this month, posting a 2-2-1 record, 2.23 GAA and .917 save percentage during that time. However, he's gone 0-2-1 over his last three outings, so he'll attempt to turn things around the Avalanche, who rank eighth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now