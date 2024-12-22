Joey Daccord News: Between road pipes against Colorado
Daccord will serve as the starting netminder during Sunday's road game against Colorado, Emerald City Hockey reports.
Daccord has made five starts this month, posting a 2-2-1 record, 2.23 GAA and .917 save percentage during that time. However, he's gone 0-2-1 over his last three outings, so he'll attempt to turn things around the Avalanche, who rank eighth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game.
