Joey Daccord News: Bounces back Saturday

Daccord stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Daccord allowed four goals in Wednesday's loss to the Stars, but he rebounded in his second start since the Olympic break. The 29-year-old netminder has won five of his last six outings, allowing two goals or less in each of those victories. For the season, he's up to a 17-13-5 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 35 starts. The Kraken are likely hoping for one of Daccord or Philipp Grubauer to grab hold of the starting job as they stay in the thick of the playoff race. The next game is a tough one, as the Kraken host the Hurricanes on Monday.