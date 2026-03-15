Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Bounces back with win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Daccord stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Daccord was a little better than that stat line suggests -- the Panthers' second goal came just before the final buzzer. The Kraken never trailed in the game, allowing Daccord to break out of a three-game skid in which he allowed 13 goals on 78 shots. The 29-year-old netminder improved to 19-16-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 40 appearances. With both Daccord and Philipp Grubauer coming off wins, it's not clear which goalie will get the nod for Tuesday's tough home matchup versus the Lightning.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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