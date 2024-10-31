Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Can't keep Leafs off board

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Daccord made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

He allowed three goals. Daccord has started three consecutive games, going 1-2-0 in that span with eight goals allowed. He has earned the heavier side of the Kraken's platoon and is 4-2-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .912 save percentage. The Kraken have back-to-back games with the Sens and Bruins this weekend. After three straight starts, Daccord will likely get a rest Saturday and face the Bruins on Sunday.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now