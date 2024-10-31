Joey Daccord News: Can't keep Leafs off board

Daccord made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

He allowed three goals. Daccord has started three consecutive games, going 1-2-0 in that span with eight goals allowed. He has earned the heavier side of the Kraken's platoon and is 4-2-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .912 save percentage. The Kraken have back-to-back games with the Sens and Bruins this weekend. After three straight starts, Daccord will likely get a rest Saturday and face the Bruins on Sunday.