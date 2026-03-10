Joey Daccord News: Can't maintain lead
Daccord stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Daccord was spotted a 2-0 lead within 10 minutes, but he couldn't make it stick after the Predators' three-goal second period. The 29-year-old has started five of the Kraken's seven games since the Olympic break, but he's 2-3-0 with 16 goals allowed on 159 shots in that span. Daccord is 18-15-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 38 starts. If he can't consistently get better results, Phillip Grubauer will likely get a chance to try to lead the Kraken into the playoffs. The Kraken have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Avalanche on Thursday.
