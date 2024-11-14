Joey Daccord News: Cruises to third straight win

Daccord allowed a goal on 19 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Daccord wasn't tested much in this game, and he responded with his third straight win, all of which have come at home. He's allowed six goals on 83 shots during his winning streak. The 28-year-old netminder is now 7-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 11 outings. Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed) was back in the backup role Thursday, so Daccord may once again feel some pressure for starts, but he can strengthen his claim to the No. 1 job if he keeps winning. Both goalies should start this weekend -- the Kraken host the Islanders on Saturday and the Rangers on Sunday.