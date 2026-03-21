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Joey Daccord News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Daccord will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Daccord stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Nashville, with the final goal being an empty-netter. He has a 19-17-5 record during the 2025-26 campaign with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 41 appearances. Columbus sits 13th in the league with 3.19 goals per game this season.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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