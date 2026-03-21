Joey Daccord News: Defending crease Saturday
Daccord will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Daccord stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Nashville, with the final goal being an empty-netter. He has a 19-17-5 record during the 2025-26 campaign with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 41 appearances. Columbus sits 13th in the league with 3.19 goals per game this season.
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