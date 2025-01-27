Joey Daccord News: Drawing start in Edmonton

Daccord will patrol the road blue paint in Monday's divisional matchup against the Oilers, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Daccord has been consistent in the new year, sporting a 5-2-0 record, .927 save percentage and 2.19 GAA through nine appearances in January. The 28-year-old has allowed two goals or fewer in seven of those outings. Edmonton is 9-3 in its last 12 games, and Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Monday after serving a three-game suspension. Daccord has never emerged victorious against the Oilers in six career appearances.