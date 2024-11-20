Joey Daccord News: Earns first shutout of season

Daccord posted a 24-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Daccord wasn't as busy as Juuse Saros, who stopped 33 of 35 shots. It took the Kraken until late in the second period to get on the board with a Daniel Sprong goal, and that was ultimately all the support Daccord needed. The 28-year-old netminder played in five of the Kraken's six games during this homestand, winning all of his appearances and allowed just eight goals on 131 shots (.939 save percentage) in that span. For the season, he's at a 9-3-1 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 13 starts. The Kraken have a two-game road trip up next, beginning with a visit to Los Angeles on Saturday.