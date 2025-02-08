Joey Daccord News: Expected to face Calgary

Daccord is set to start on the road against Calgary, per Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Daccord has gone 0-2-1 over his past three starts while allowing 10 goals on 105 shots (.905 save percentage). He's 18-14-3 with a 2.51 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 37 appearances in 2024-25. He's gone 1-1-0 against Calgary this season and stopped 53 of 57 shots (.930 save percentage) over those games.