Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Expected to face Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Daccord is set to start on the road against Calgary, per Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Daccord has gone 0-2-1 over his past three starts while allowing 10 goals on 105 shots (.905 save percentage). He's 18-14-3 with a 2.51 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 37 appearances in 2024-25. He's gone 1-1-0 against Calgary this season and stopped 53 of 57 shots (.930 save percentage) over those games.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now