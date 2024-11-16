Joey Daccord News: Expected to start Saturday

Daccord is set to start in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, per Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Daccord has won his past three starts while stopping 77 of 83 shots (.928 save percentage). That gives him a 7-3-1 record, 2.55 GAA and .918 save percentage across 11 appearances in 2024-25. The Islanders rank 25th offensively with 2.65 goals per game this season.