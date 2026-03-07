Joey Daccord News: Expected to start Saturday
Daccord is slated to start at home against Ottawa on Saturday, per Circling Seattle Sports.
Daccord has an 18-13-5 record, 2.74 GAA and .906 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2025-26. He's gone 6-1-0 across his past seven outings while posting a 2.00 GAA and a .934 save percentage. However, Ottawa has been similarly hot, going 7-1-2 while averaging 3.80 goals per game over its past 10 matches.
