Joey Daccord News: Expected to start Thursday

Daccord was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to patrol the visiting crease in Nashville on Thursday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Daccord has lost two of his last three games, allowing 12 goals on only 72 shots (.833 save percentage). Overall, the Kraken's No. 1 goaltender is 21-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Predators are tied for last in NHL scoring, generating only 2.59 goals per game this season.