Daccord is expected to start on the road versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord is set for his third straight start despite going 0-1-1 with seven goals allowed on 74 shots across his last two outings. The 28-year-old faced the Jets and the Hurricanes in those defeats, but the Canadiens present a more favorable matchup. Montreal has scored 27 goals over nine contests.