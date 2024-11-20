Joey Daccord News: Expected to start Wednesday

Daccord is slated to start at home against Nashville on Wednesday, per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Daccord has won his past four starts while saving 99 of 107 shots (.925 save percentage). He's having a strong campaign in which he's posted an 8-3-1 record, 2.51 GAA and .918 save percentage in 12 outings. The Predators rank 30th offensively with 2.42 goals per game, though Nashville is coming off a 5-3 victory over Vancouver on Sunday.