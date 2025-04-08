Joey Daccord News: Extends winning streak

Daccord stopped 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Daccord was outstanding en route to his third consecutive win, a span in which he's stopped 75 of the 77 shots he's faced. Having won four of his last five starts and posting outstanding peripherals over that stretch (1.40 GAA, .948 save percentage), there's no doubt Daccord is ending the season on an excellent stretch.