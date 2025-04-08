Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Extends winning streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Daccord stopped 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Daccord was outstanding en route to his third consecutive win, a span in which he's stopped 75 of the 77 shots he's faced. Having won four of his last five starts and posting outstanding peripherals over that stretch (1.40 GAA, .948 save percentage), there's no doubt Daccord is ending the season on an excellent stretch.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now