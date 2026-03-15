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Joey Daccord News: Facing Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Daccord is getting the start at home Sunday against the Panthers, according to Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum.

Daccord has dropped his last three outings, allowing a total of 13 goals on 78 shots (.833 save percentage) in losses to Ottawa, Nashville and Colorado. Overall, the 29-year-old has an 18-16-5 record, 2.92 GAA and .901 save percentage over 39 outings in 2025-26. Daccord will face a Florida squad that has scored nine goals during its three-game winning streak.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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