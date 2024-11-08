Joey Daccord News: Facing Golden Knights

Daccord was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and will defend the home crease versus Vegas on Friday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Daccord is 4-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .915 save percentage in eight appearances this season. The 28-year-old netminder was perfect in his only game against the Golden Knights last season, turning aside all 35 shots in a 3-0 win Jan. 1.