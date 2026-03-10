Joey Daccord News: Facing Nashville on Tuesday
Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Predators on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Daccord is coming off a brutal loss in which he gave up seven goals on 37 shots to the Senators on Saturday. He had allowed just six goals over his previous three outings. The Predators have scored 18 goals over their last six games, so they could pose a challenge to Daccord as he looks to bounce back.
