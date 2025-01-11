Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Facing Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Daccord will defend the road net against Buffalo on Saturday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Daccord stopped all four shots faced in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Columbus after Philipp Grubauer got the hook. The 28-year-old Daccord missed five games before making his return versus the Blue Jackets. He has a 12-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.47 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. Buffalo sits 15th in the league with 3.05 goals per game in 2024-25.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now