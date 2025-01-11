Joey Daccord News: Facing Sabres

Daccord will defend the road net against Buffalo on Saturday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Daccord stopped all four shots faced in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Columbus after Philipp Grubauer got the hook. The 28-year-old Daccord missed five games before making his return versus the Blue Jackets. He has a 12-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.47 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. Buffalo sits 15th in the league with 3.05 goals per game in 2024-25.