Joey Daccord News: Falls short in Minnesota
Daccord allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
Daccord didn't have a great performance, allowing at least four goals for the fourth time in his last five outings. He'll likely get the majority of the playing time in the absence of Philipp Grubauer (lower body), though Matt Murray could also get an appearance at some point. Daccord is down to 19-20-6 with a 3.04 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 46 appearances. The Kraken begin their last homestand Thursday versus the Golden Knights.
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