Joey Daccord News: First goalie off Thursday

Daccord was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus Edmonton.

Daccord was shelled to the tune of four goals on 28 shots (.857 save percentage) when he faced the Oilers on Saturday. In fact, the 28-year-old netminder has given up four goals in five of his last eight appearances while going 2-4-2 with a 3.53 GAA. Even without Connor McDavid (lower body) or Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Edmonton will be a tough matchup for Daccord.