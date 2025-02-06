Joey Daccord News: First off ice Thursday

Daccord was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate and is slated to patrol the home crease versus Toronto on Thursday, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Daccord is 18-13-3 with one shutout, a 2.49 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 36 contests this season, establishing himself as the Kraken's No. 1 goaltender in 2024-25. The Maple Leafs have won two in a row on their current road trip and are averaging 3.11 goals this season.