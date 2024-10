Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network, indicating he will protect the home net Saturday against Carolina.

Daccord is coming off a 32-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has won three of four starts this season while surrendering 12 goals on 129 shots. Carolina has accounted for 19 tallies in six outings this campaign.