Joey Daccord News: Gets no help in loss

Daccord stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.

The Kraken generated some pressure but didn't get enough good chances to give Daccord any help. The 28-year-old has gone 2-2-1 with 12 goals allowed over his last five appearances, so he remains a fairly steady performer when he plays, though he has lost time to Philipp Grubauer recently. Daccord is 12-7-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. The Kraken begin a road trip in Chicago on Thursday.